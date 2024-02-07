Driving licence fee hike challenged in LHC

21.9 C
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
By Abid Khan
LAHORE: The recent hike in driving licence fees in Punjab has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The plea was filed by Ghulam Rasool Haral Advocate. Caretaker Punjab government, IG Punjab, and others have been made respondents.

The petitioner has adopted the stance that the increase in the fee for a driving licence is against the law. The caretaker government does not have the authority to impose additional taxes and increase the prices.

The LHC has issued notices to the respondents in the case.

It is to be noted that the Punjab caretaker cabinet had approved a huge increase in the fee for driving licence.

Under the updated fee schedule, citizens, including those in Lahore and Rawalpindi, are now paying an annual fee for the Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) license.

The breakdown comprises an Rs150 test fee, an additional Rs1,850 upon successfully passing the driving test, and miscellaneous charges totaling Rs480. This revision brings the total cost of obtaining an LTV license for one year to Rs 2,480.

