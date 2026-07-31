LAHORE: Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Abdul Raheem Shirazi on Friday announced that the driving licences of motorists operating smoke-emitting vehicles would be suspended as part of intensified efforts to curb smog and air pollution in the provincial capital.

The CTO said route permits of commercial vehicles found violating anti-smog regulations would also be suspended, stressing that stringent enforcement was essential to protect public health and the environment.

He said the entry of tractor-trolleys and dumpers carrying sand or soil without protective tarpaulin remained banned in Lahore.

According to a traffic police spokesperson, 1,013 cases have been registered against violators as part of the ongoing anti-smog crackdown.

To strengthen enforcement, the City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) has deployed special teams at 12 entry and exit points of the city, in addition to 45 dedicated enforcement teams conducting inspections and action across Lahore.

The spokesperson said action had been taken against 3,649 smoke-emitting vehicles and 2,183 vehicles causing environmental pollution during the current month. In addition, 6,820 unfit and poorly maintained vehicles were proceeded against for violating traffic and environmental regulations.

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Abdul Raheem Shirazi said tractor-trolleys would not be allowed to operate without tarpaulin covers, water sprinkling or other mandatory safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of dust and pollution.

He added that the traffic police were also using an artificial intelligence-based system to detect smoke-emitting vehicles and issue e-challans.

The CTO said notices had been issued to government and semi-government organisations directing them to repair smoke-emitting vehicles, warning that strict legal action would be taken against those failing to comply.