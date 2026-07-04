PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced an electronic driving licence (E-Driving Licence), allowing motorists to carry their licence digitally on their mobile phones and eliminating the need to keep a physical licence card.

The initiative has been launched jointly by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB), and the Dastak Digital Platform as part of the province’s digital governance programme.

According to a post shared on the official Facebook account of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, the E-Driving Licence is another step towards providing modern, transparent and citizen-friendly public services under the vision of Digital Pakistan.

With the new facility, drivers will be able to access their driving licence anytime on their smartphones. The digital licence will be fully accepted by traffic police, government departments and courts across the country.

Officials said the electronic licence features a secure QR code that enables instant online verification within seconds, helping prevent forgery and tampering while improving the authenticity of driving records.

The government said the initiative removes the need to carry a physical driving licence and offers a faster, safer and more convenient digital service for motorists.

The provincial government described the launch as another milestone in promoting transparent, efficient and people-centric e-governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Driving licence applicants should now download THIS app!