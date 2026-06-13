Driving licence applicants should now download THIS app!

LAHORE: Punjab Traffic Police on Saturday announced that all driving licence-related services are now available through the Dastak Citizen App, marking a major step towards digitising public services.

In a statement shared on social media, the department informed citizens that the Driving Licence Issuance Management System (DLIMS) website has been shifted to the Dastak platform.

Citizens seeking any driving licence-related service have been advised to download and install the Dastak application from the Google Play Store.

The move allows users to access driving licence services through a single digital platform without visiting licensing centres.

The Dastak app is part of the Punjab government’s flagship “Maryam Ki Dastak” initiative, launched in June 2024 by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to provide doorstep delivery of government services.

According to PITB, the programme has successfully completed more than one million of the 1.2 million service requests received since its launch, while around 164,000 requests remain under process.

Driving licence services digitalised

Officials said thousands of trained Dastak facilitators have been registered to ensure the timely delivery of services.

The programme is currently operational in 40 districts across Punjab and offers 76 government services, including domicile certificates, birth certificates, copies of FIRs, property documents and registry papers.

Citizens can avail these services through the Dastak Doorstep Delivery App or by calling the dedicated helpline 1202, reducing the need for repeated visits to government offices.

the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) said the initiative is transforming public service delivery by saving citizens time and resources while improving convenience and administrative efficiency.