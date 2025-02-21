Driving license fee structure in Lahore; February 2025

LAHORE: It is compulsory for citizens to obtain a driving license from the Traffic Police department before taking their vehicles to the roads as heavy fines are imposed on violations.

Driving licenses to operate cars or other vehicles are issued to those who pass all practical and theoretical tests conducted by the traffic police in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

The applicants must deposit a specified fee that varies by license type.

The traffic officials can demand the license from drivers anytime for verification and they can issue tickets or challans to them for not carrying the document.

Fee structure for driving licenses in Punjab

The Lahore Traffic Police have released the fee of a driver’s license for the automobiles and sports utility vehicle categories as the department has stepped up its efforts to crack down on those operating vehicles without a license.

The traffic police will charge Rs150 in wake of Test fee from each applicant. Furthermore, the fee for a one-year driving license stands at Rs1,980 while it will be Rs3,330 for two years.

If you want to obtain a driving license with three-year validity, you will pay Rs4,680 in the wake of the fee. Similarly, the department charges Rs6,030 for four years and Rs7,380 for five years.

Download e-Driving License on mobile phone

Citizens of Punjab need to simply visit the website; http://dlims.punjab.gov.pk. You will find the e-license option which is located on the home page.

After selecting the e-license option, you need to add your CNIC number and date of birth. Later, click the download button and you will get the PDF copy of the license.