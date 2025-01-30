Driving license fee structure in Islamabad; January 2025

Citizens who want to drive a car or ride a motorcycle need to obtain a valid license from the offices of relevant authorities to avoid facing legal action.

In this regard, citizens in Islamabad like other cities of Pakistan will need to clear theoretical and practical tests to get a driving license.

The relevant authorities charge a fixed fee for the issuance of the license which may vary by type of license or region.

Fee structure for driving licenses in Islamabad

The fee for a learner’s driving license with a six-month validity has been set at Rs 1,000 by the Islamabad government.

The non-professional motor vehicle and motorbike driving license price is Rs 3,000.

The cost of a professional license (with LTV and HTV) is Rs 10,000, while the cost of a motorcycle plus professional license is Rs 10,000.

Digital Driver License

The digital driver’s license card, which contains twelve contemporary security measures, was also introduced by the Islamabad Traffic Police.

These security measures prevent it from being tampered with or counterfeited. In order to assist reduce traffic infractions, the traffic police have planned to soon link this digital driver’s license to Safe City, NADRA, and Excise.

By paying a set amount of Rs2,000, anyone who currently possess a valid driver’s license can apply for the digital card.