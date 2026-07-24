Drop scene in Karachi food delivery rider assault case

KARACHI: The food delivery rider and the man accused of assaulting him during a road rage incident in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) have reached an amicable settlement, police said on Friday.

In a statement, the DIG South Media Cell said both parties settled the matter at Darakhshan police station after the rider agreed to forgive the assailant.

According to police, the rider declined to register an FIR after the accused compensated him for the damage caused to his motorcycle and other financial losses.

During the proceedings, the accused’s father told police that his son, Haseeb, had been under stress at the time of the incident and tended to lose his temper quickly, particularly when he believed motorcyclists were riding recklessly. He said he would counsel his son to remain calm and avoid such confrontations in the future.

Police said they traced the suspect through the registration number of his vehicle after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Officers also contacted the food delivery company to identify and reach the rider.

The suspect’s father later appeared at Darakhshan police station, after which both parties were called to the station and resolved the matter by mutual consent.

Police said the rider had forgiven the accused after receiving full compensation for his losses.

The Darakhshan police advised both parties to exercise patience, respect the law and avoid taking matters into their own hands, stressing that violence in public places would not be tolerated.

The development comes a day after police arrested the suspect during a raid in the Badar Commercial area of DHA. His car was also taken into custody. Police had said the suspect was allegedly planning to leave the city before his arrest.

The incident occurred after a minor collision between a car and a motorcycle. According to police, the driver became enraged, got out of his vehicle and repeatedly struck the rider’s motorcycle with a hockey stick, causing significant damage.

Police said the suspect then chased the food delivery rider while carrying the hockey stick and allegedly threatened him.