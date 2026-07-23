KARACHI, July 23: Police have arrested the suspect involved in the road rage attack on a food delivery rider in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), ARY News reported.

According to police, the suspect was arrested during a raid in the Badar Commercial area of DHA. His car was also taken into custody. Police said the suspect was allegedly planning to flee to another city before his arrest.

The incident occurred after a minor collision between a car and a motorcycle. The driver reportedly lost his temper, got out of his vehicle and repeatedly struck the rider’s motorcycle with a hockey stick, causing significant damage.

He then chased the food delivery rider while carrying the hockey stick and allegedly issued serious threats. Following the incident, the rider sought legal action against the suspect.

Karachi police have launched legal proceedings against the arrested suspect, while further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier, three young men were robbed at gunpoint while sitting outside a house near Babar Market in the Landhi area; the CCTV video has come to light.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has since surfaced, shows two armed men arriving on a motorcycle and entering a street. The suspects then approach the three men sitting outside a residence and hold them at gunpoint.

The street criminals are seen in the video taking the victims’ mobile phones before fleeing the scene within seconds.

Police said they have taken the CCTV footage into custody and launched an investigation.

Officials said efforts are under way to identify the motorcycle-riding suspects with the help of the footage, and a search operation has been initiated to arrest those involved.