Drop scene of Margalla Hills’ rape case

ISLAMABAD: A police probe revealed that the rape incident reported on Trail 3 of Islamabad’s Margalla Hills turned out to be a ‘blackmailing act’ by an organised gang, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Islamabad police arrested the prime suspect who allegedly raped a woman at the Margalla Hills Trail 3.

Police officials told the media that the rape allegations were levelled following a personal dispute between two friends.

Islamabad police spokesperson said in a statement that a man namely Noman had a fight with his friend Anwar who later hired a gang for taking revenge.

The spokesperson detailed that Anwar contacted a girl namely Saima to frame Noman in fake rape case. Saima was part of an organised blackmailers’ gang whose members include Dr Sidra Ismail, a fake journalist Shakeel and a fake police officer Manzoor.

Saima and Dr Sidra Ismail had staged a drama to frame Noman in a rape case. Noman had been asked to meet the girl at Margalla Hills Trail 3.

As per the plan, the girl have to stage a rape drama and her accomplices would film the whole episode to trap Noman. The scenario went changed when the girl’s accomplices did not reach the location after the meeting. The girl went to the Kohsar police station and filed a case.

For the initial probe, the officials summoned the girl to the police station where she revealed all facts before a magistrate.

The Islamabad police’s spokesperson said that it is an organised gang whose members used to trap and blackmail people to receive extortion.

The spokesperson added that Sidra and another member of the gang Anwarul Haq have criminal records, whereas, Sidra was also nominated in two cases in Sheikhupura and Muridke.

On July 15, it emerged that a man allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint at a hiking trail of Margalla Hills in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station in the early hours of the morning.