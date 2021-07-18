Abduction Drop Scene: Probe ‘discredits’ statements by Afghan envoy’s daughter

ISLAMABAD: In what is being dubbed a drop scene in the alleged abduction of the Afghan envoy’s daughter, the investigation team assigned the matter said Sunday no satisfying responses could be collected from Silsila Alikhil, ARY News reported citing interior ministry sources.

The probe team said it called on the envoy at their residence and put up questions to the his daughter who claimed to have been kidnapped briefly and assaulted, but she could not answer anything to satisfaction, sources privy to the developments confirmed to ARY News.

When asked about the area she was abducted from, the probe team said she could not identify it, however, she did admit she went to Altehzeeb near Islamabad.

Based on her statements, the team made a virtual geo-map to check CCTV footage of those areas but she did not say where she had actually gone from her residence, sources said.

The team has also identified the cab driver who dropped Silsila Alikhil and also the one who picked her up from F9 area who when questioned told the probe she was picked at 5:30 pm from Daman e Koh.

Alikhil also earlier claimed her phone was taken away by the abductors, however, the CCTV showed her phone remained in her custody, whose forensic test is underway.

Her movements of the day are being investigated but a case on her complaints has been lodged by the police, investigators confirmed.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, refuting the claims made earlier by Alikhail and terming them an agenda at work by Indian spy agency RAW, said the daughter of the Afghan envoy to Pakistan was not kidnapped but she merely went missing without informing anyone.

This is all a part of an international conspiracy against Pakistan in collaboration with RAW, the interior minister said today.