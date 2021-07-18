Envoy’s daughter wasn’t kidnapped, Rasheed rubbishes claims citing RAW agenda

ISLAMABAD: The daughter of the Afghan envoy to Pakistan was not kidnapped but she merely went missing without informing anyone, said Sunday Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad refuting the claims made earlier terming them an agenda at work by Indian spy agency RAW, ARY News reported.

This is all a part of an international conspiracy against Pakistan in collaboration with RAW, the interior minister said today.

Ahmad said the picture of the girl making rounds on social media has nothing to do with the envoy’s daughter as it is someone else being branded as her.

The envoy’s daughter Silsila Alikhil was out of her house on foot and had gone to Khadda Market for shopping following which she took a taxi but didn’t return home, he said.

Alikhil first claimed the alleged abductors had taken her phone but later she submitted her phone to the authorities already having deleted all the data.

He added the girl went to Daman e Koh from Islamabad’s F7 and then headed out to a park in F9. She used her phone’s internet all this while, Ahmad added.

‎’Abduction’ case of Afghan envoy’s daughter to be solved in 72 hours: Sheikh Rasheed

Earlier today, the interior minister had said that the case pertaining to assault and abduction of the daughter of Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan would be solved in 72 hours.

Speaking at a presser, the interior minister said the incident occurred on July 16 and was reported to authorities yesterday.

“Three taxi drivers [whose vehicles were hired by the ambassador’s daughter Silsila Ali Khel] have been interrogated by the authorities,” he said and added Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed them to solve the matter immediately.