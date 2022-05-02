Construction workers rescue drowning dog in clever way; video goes viral

A group of construction workers won the internet after a video of their clever use of their digger to save a drowning dog went viral.

The viral video sees the labourer Abel Murillo seated on the excavator over the strong flow of water. He has his arms stretched out as the dog came closer to him.

He caught the dog on his first try and his colleagues manoeuvred the machine on the dry land.

The construction workers, speaking with a foreign news agency, said they received information of the trapped dog.

“The dog fell into the irrigation canal,” one of the labourers said as quoted in the report. “And from the further back, they warned us that the dog was drowning, and so we proceeded to rescue him.”

Abel Murillo said that the dog slightly but during the rescue effort.

“The dog was almost about to let go because, with the force of the water, the dog hit the bucket and wanted to go under it. Then, what I did was to grab the dog and it bit me but only with a slight bite,” he said.

Moreover, the construction worker raised money for the dog to be taken to vet for treatment.

