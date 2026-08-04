Drug network expanding rapidly in Karachi: AIG Azad Khan

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Azad Khan Tuesday said that the drug network in the city is expanding rapidly, particularly targeting schools and colleges.

This he said during a meeting held with industrialists in the FB Industrial Area, Karachi.

AIG Azad Khan said several groups involved in extortion and kidnapping for ransom are operating their networks from abroad. He added that there are no longer any “no-go areas” in Karachi, and police operations are being carried out across the city.

The Additional IG said a new integrated system is being introduced to address the issue of encroachments, with the initiative set to begin from District Central.

He said that due to the lack of a mass transit system in Karachi, around 4.6 million motorcycles and Qingqi rickshaws are operating on the roads, while the city has also faced delays in the implementation of the Safe City project.

Azad Khan said the inquiry committee in the Ali Raza case would reach a decision based on facts rather than emotions. He added that evidence is currently being collected as part of the investigation.

Earlier it was reported that the cocaine trafficking network allegedly associated Anmol Pinky network continues to operate.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this month from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

Investigations indicate that drug trafficking networks altered their methods of supply. In Karachi, cocaine is reportedly being concealed within snack packets, including children’s crisps and papad packaging.

It has further been alleged that cocaine was being delivered to homes, bungalows, and restaurants concealed inside such snack packets.