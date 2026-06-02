KARACHI: Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged drug dealer, identified as Shireen alias Sherina, during an operation in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, days after the arrest of high-profile cocaine suspect Anmol alias Pinky.

According to police, the suspect was arrested along with her two sons near Kamran Chowrangi following a tip-off.

Investigators said Shireen is allegedly involved in the sale of heroin, hashish and other narcotics and has been named in dozens of criminal cases related to drug trafficking.

Officials claimed that Shireen previously ran what was considered one of the largest drug distribution networks in the Sohrab Goth area before relocating to Gulistan-e-Jauhar following repeated police raids.

Police said around 35 cases have been registered against the suspect. In one previous case, a hand grenade was also allegedly recovered from her possession.

Read More: Anmol Pinky: Cocaine being supplied in ‘chips packets’ in Karachi

According to investigators, after moving to a flat in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, the suspect adopted a new method of selling drugs, allegedly supplying heroin to drug addicts through the window of her apartment while buyers consumed the narcotics in the street outside.

Police further said that the suspect’s husband and sons have also been named in multiple criminal cases and have been arrested on several occasions in the past.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East said Shireen had previously been imprisoned in a drug-related case and was released from jail about two years ago. However, she resumed drug trafficking activities after her release.

A case has been registered against the suspects, and further investigations are underway. Police said efforts are continuing to identify other individuals allegedly linked to the network.