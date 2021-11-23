Drug peddler arrested in Saadi Town joint raid

KARACHI: A drug peddler has been arrested by Rangers and police personnel in a joint raid conducted in Karachi’s Saadi Town area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Rangers and police officials conducted a joint raid on a tip-off in the Saadi Town area of the metropolis today. The security officials nabbed an accused drug peddler named Mir Zaman during the raid besides recovering arms and narcotics from his possession.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, Mir Zaman had been selling narcotics in Karachi after smuggling it from the Balochistan capital Quetta since 1998.

The accused had confessed to supplying drugs in Kochi Camp, Madina Colony, Sohrab Goth, Water Pump, Safora Goth and Saadi Town.

The arrested man was handed over to police along with arms and the stock of narcotics for further action, added the spokesperson.

Earlier in September, Keamari police had arrested a three-member gang of drug peddlers including women in Karachi when they were transporting narcotics from Balochistan.

Police had arrested a three-member gang of drug peddlers in Karachi. It was learnt that a man and two women belonging to the same family were transporting narcotics through motorcycle from Balochistan province.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari had said that 17-kilogram hashish recovered from the possession of the suspected drug peddlers. A case was registered under the anti-narcotics act against the accused.

