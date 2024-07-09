DSP Ali Raza’s murder: Alleged suspect caught in CCTV footage

KARACHI: The CCTV footage of alleged suspect, involved in killing Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ali Raza, has been emerged on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage – available with ARY News – showed the alleged attacker, wearing a white shirt, entering the flats on a motorcycle.

The CCTV footage also shows Ali Raza’s vehicle arriving at the gate and stopping momentarily before the attacker strikes.

Later, the suspect can be seen fleeing from the flats after firing shots at the martyred official’s vehicle.

On July 7, CTD DSP Ali Raza and a security guard were assassinated near Karachi’s Karimabad area.

A security guard, who belonged to a private security company, was also injured in the firing and later succumbed to wounds during treatment at the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Khattab said.

In a statement, the police said the investigation team has found 11 bullet shells at the scene, indicating that the attackers fired multiple shots.

READ: Report reveals shocking details in DSP Ali Raza murder case

The martyred DSP would often visit his ancestral home in Shakeel Corporation in Karimabad.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his sorrow and anger over the attack.

According to the spokesperson, he paid tribute to the slain officer and expressed his condolences to his family.

The CM directed IGP Sindh to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report to him.