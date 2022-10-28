DSP Nawaz Ranjha murder case: All accused acquitted by ATC

All six suspects have been acquitted by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in DSP Nawaz Ranjha murder case for ‘lack of evidence’, ARY News reported on Friday.

The accused included Ishtiaq, Shakir, Faisal, Zakir Hussain, Shafique and Irfan. In 2019, an ATC convicted two accused including Ishtiaq and Irfan in the 2010 police officer murder case.

The convicted men had been handed over life imprisonment by the ATC.

After the verdict was challenged by the convicts, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the conduct fresh hearing of the DSP murder case. All six suspects were acquitted by the ATC after hearing the arguments again.

DSP Nawaz Ranjha and his driver had been killed on M A Jinnah Road near the Radio Pakistan building in the vicinity of Preedy police station in August 2010.

In June, the ATC had acquitted four accused of a transporter’s murder after prosecution failed to prove charges.

The court had announced the acquittal of Amir alias Sarphatta, Arif alias Tinder, Adnan Gatta and Naeem Nagori, who were arrested in a raid at Nine-Zero, the MQM’s head office.

Police had said in its charge sheet that Transporter Juma Khan was shot dead in the city on May 08, 2012. The accused were arrested from the political party’s headquarter in Azizabad in 2015.

The court in its verdict also ordered the officials to release the accused if they were not wanted to police in another case.

