DSP slapping case: Woman secures bail from Karachi court

KARACHI: The woman got interim bail from a local court in Karachi in a case related to slapping and misconduct with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for ‘stopping her car’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The case was heard in the court of Additional Sessions Judge South in which the accused Dr Anam obtained interim bail from the court till February 8.

The judge granted bail to Dr Anam and ordered her to submit Rs100,000 surety bond. The judge also ordered the accused to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

Police said that Dr Anam’s arrest was deferred after she sent the court orders to the investigating officer (IO).

The DSP apprised the court that the woman was rude and called him her servant. To this, he replied that he is the servant of law-abiding citizens.

He added, “The woman tried to threaten me with severe consequences by telling me that her brother is a Pakistan Navy commander and later she slapped me.”

It is pertinent to mention here that a woman slapped a DSP for ‘stopping her car’ at a traffic section near PIDC, Karachi three days ago on Thursday.

According to ARY News, traffic police operations are ongoing in Karachi against vehicles with tinted glasses and fancy numbers.

According to details, the incident took place at a traffic section near Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) in Karachi, where a traffic police officer stopped a car for ‘having fancy number plates and tinted glasses’.

