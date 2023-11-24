DSP Umair Tariq sent jail on judicial remand in Orangi Town heist case

KARACHI: In the high-profile Orangi Town robbery case, the court sent the prime suspect, an under-training Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umair Tariq Bajari, to jail on judicial remand, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the prime suspect DSP along with three police officers named in the FIR was presented before Karachi’s city court.

After hearing the argument from both sides, the magistrate sent DSP Umair Tariq to jail on judicial remand, while the other three police officers were handed over to the police for two days of physical remand.

It is pertinent to mention here that an under-training DSP Umair Tariq Bajari and two Shaheen Force officials have been booked in Karachi’s Orangi Town dacoity case.

The cops were declared guilty in a high-level police probe.

DSP Umair Tariq Bajari, Khurram and Farman along with 20 others were booked in the Orangi Town heist case under charges of dacoity and kidnapping on the complaint of Shakir Khan, the affected man.

According to FIR, Shakir Khan said he is doing wholesale business of sanitary items in Orangi Town. On November 19, around 20 cops in uniform and civil dress raided his house around 2:20 am.

The cops after taking the family members hostage and took away Rs20 million along with 70 to 80 tola gold, laptops and mobile phones.

The FIR further stated that the cops after making him and his brother Aamir hostage along with the cash, gold and other valuables left them near Baloch Pull and fled.

Later, SHO Defence police station returned Rs10.3 million, 50 tola gold, and 12 mobile phones to them, Shakir Khan said in his complaint.

He has urged the higher authorities to take stern action against DSP Bajari and other staff.