More revelations made about DSP Umair Bajari’s ‘illegal raids’

KARACHI: Following a brazen robbery in Orangi Town by policemen in uniform riding official vehicles, more revelations about prime suspect under-training Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umair Tariq Bajari’s ‘illegal raids’ came to light, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A team of South police – led by under-training DSP Umair Tariq Bajari, had recently conducted a raid on the residence of a trader in Orangi Town.

Over a dozen men, some of them clad in police uniform, raided a house in Orangi Town, held the family at gunpoint, and stole over Rs20 million, 70 to 80 tolas of gold and other valuables. They even took cash from the children’s pockets.

The police team also took away the digital video recorder to remove the CCTV footage during the raid. However, they were exposed with the help of the footage of other CCTV cameras installed in the street.

The incident that sparked an outrage on social media prompted the IGP-Sindh to set up an inquiry team, led by West DIG Asim Khan. The police chief tasked the inquiry body to investigate the conduct of the South police on the night between Nov 18 and 19 in Orangi Town.

The officials said that the DIG-West had submitted a detailed report to the IGP and both the SSP and DSP were removed in the light of the findings of the probe.

Following the brazen robbery in Orangi Town, Umair Tariq Bajari’s involvement in more ‘illegal raids’ came to light.

On October 18, the DSP in question raided a juice center in Chota Bukhari DHA and took away cash and cigarettes worth 0.2 million.

When pressurized by higher officials, Umair Bajari asked the shop owner to take away Rs50,000 cash and goods worth Rs30,000. To which, the shop owner agreed under compulsion.

Later on Oct 24, the police team – led by Umair Bajari – raided two houses and picked up as many citizens and also took away cash and prize bonds. Both the ‘picked-up’ citizens were kept first at Boat Basin Police Station and then at Shireen Jinnah Chowki.

Earlier in the day, the City Court in Karachi sent the under-training DSP Umair Tariq Bajari on physical remand under police custody in the Orangi Town dacoity case.

After registering the case against the DSP and two Shaheen Force officials, a hearing was held in Karachi’s judicial magistrate court, where the investigation officer sought physical remand of the police officer involved in the robbery.

After hearing the argument from both sides, the court sent DSP Umair Tariq Bajari on a one-day physical remand under police custody and also directed the investigation officer to produce the progress report before the court on the next hearing.