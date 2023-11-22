DSP Umair Tariq sent on physical remand in Orangi Town heist

KARACHI: The City Court in Karachi sent the under-training Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umair Tariq Bajari on physical remand under police custody in the Orangi Town dacoity case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After registering the case against the DSP and two Shaheen Force officials, a hearing was held in Karachi’s judicial magistrate court, where the investigation officer sought physical remand of the police officer involved in the robbery.

After hearing the argument from both sides, the court sent DSP Umair Tariq Bajari on a one-day physical remand under police custody and also directed the investigation officer to produce the progress report before the court on the next hearing.

Earlier today, DSP Umair Tariq Bajari, Khurram, and Farman along with 20 others were booked in the Orangi Town heist case under charges of dacoity and kidnapping on the complaint of the affected businessman, Shakir Khan.

According to FIR, Shakir Khan said he is doing wholesale business of sanitary items in Orangi Town. On November 19, around 20 cops in uniform and civil dress raided his house around 2:20 am.

The cops after taking the family members hostage, took away Rs20 million along with 70 to 80 tola gold, laptops, and mobile phones.

The FIR further stated that the cops after taking him and his brother Aamir hostage along with the cash, gold, and other valuables left them near Baloch Pull and fled.

Later, SHO Defence police station returned Rs10.3 million, 50 tola gold, and 12 mobile phones to them, Shakir Khan said in his complaint.

He has urged the higher authorities to take stern action against DSP Bajari and other staff.