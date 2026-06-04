LAHORE: A challan has been submitted in the Sessions Court against DSP Usman Haider in the alleged murder case of his wife and daughter, ARY News reported.

According to the 1,500-page challan, 71 witnesses have been named in the case against the accused.

The challan states that Usman Haider allegedly killed his wife and daughter on September 25, 2025. It further claims that after committing the murders, he disposed of the bodies separately, dumping his daughter’s body in Kahna and his wife’s body in bushes near Kala Shah Kaku.

Investigators also allege that the accused attempted to mislead the police by filing a kidnapping report himself and later participating in a staged search operation.

The challan further states that after his arrest on suspicion, Usman Haider allegedly confessed to the crime, claiming it was committed on the basis of “honor.”

The case was initially registered on the complaint of the victim’s sister, who is the official complainant.

The accused DSP was arrested on December 14, 2026, for allegedly murdering his wife and daughter, Lahore police confirmed on Sunday.

Police said they have solved the alleged kidnapping case of DSP Usman Haider’s wife and daughter, who went missing around one and a half months ago from the Burki area of Lahore.

Also Read: DSP murders wife, daughter: Police conduct exhumation of corpses for autopsy

The DSP had earlier lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Burki police station, claiming that his wife and daughter had been abducted.

According to police sources, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed to probe the case due to its sensitive nature. During the investigation, DSP Usman Haider allegedly confessed to shooting his wife and daughter to death.

Police recovered one body from the Kahna area, while the other was recovered from Sheikhupura.

Following the developments, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab ordered the suspension of DSP Usman Haider, who was serving in the Kahna Police Investigation Wing.

A police spokesperson said the DSP initially reported that he returned home late at night from duty; however, the house was locked and both his wife’s and daughter’s mobile phones were switched off. He claimed to have searched for them but was unable to trace their whereabouts.

Police said suspicion arose after the DSP submitted the missing persons report with a delay, leading to a deeper investigation that ultimately resulted in his arrest.