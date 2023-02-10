Dua Aamir records statement in objectionable video case

KARACHI: Dua Aamir the daughter of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Thursday recorded her statement before the judicial magistrate in the city court, ARY News reported.

In the statement, Dua Aamir stated that her father got married to Dania Shah in January 2022, and alleged Dania Shah for making obscene videos of the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Aamir Liaquat’s daughter further stated that the objectionable videos had not only affected his father’s marriage but he contracted various diseases.

READ: COURT ADJOURNS DANIA SHAH’S BAIL PLEA IN ‘OBSCENE’ VIDEO CASE

“My father died of depression after the objectionable videos,” stated Dua Aamir.

The petitioner told the magistrate that after her father’s death, she lodged a complaint to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and provided proof against Dania Shah.

Dua Aamir rejected all the allegations of depriving Dania Shah of the inheritance and stated that, she does not have the whole property of her father.

READ: AAMIR LIAQUAT HUSSAIN’S EX-WIFE DANIA SHAH ARRESTED

A day earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected the bail plea of Dania Shah in a case related to the leaking objectionable video of her late husband Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The verdict was reserved by the SHC after hearing arguments from both sides.

The FIA cyber crime circle Karachi arrested the former wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Shah, from Lodhran in the obscene video leak case in December 2022.

Comments