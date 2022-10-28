Dua Bhutto files for divorce from Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI: The Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in the Sindh Assembly Dua Bhutto has filed for divorce from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and approached Malir’s family court, ARY News reported on Friday.

PTI MPA Dua Bhutto has approached the Malir family court to file ‘khula [separation]’ from Haleem Adil. She stated in his plea that she does not want to live with Sheikh anymore for many reasons.

On the other hand, Sheikh termed Bhutto’s move a revengeful action against him. He said in a statement that he cannot imagine that his wife would seek divorce. He added that Bhutto was seemingly forced to take the decision.

The Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh had tied the knot with Tahira Dua Bhutto in 2018, whereas, she declared her marriage in September 2021 by sharing pictures with her son on social media.

Tahira Dua Bhutto is the second wife of Sheikh and they have a one-year-old son, Kamil Haleem Sheikh.

Dua Bhutto was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a PTI candidate on a reserved seat for women in the 2018 general elections. She is known for her fierce criticism of Sindh’s ruling party, the Pakistan People’s Party, in and out of the assembly.

Haleem Sheikh was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a PTI candidate from Constituency PS-99 (Karachi East-I) in 2018 general elections. In January 2021, he was appointed as leader of opposition of Sindh Assembly.

