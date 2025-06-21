Watch Dua Lipa and Jamiroquai light up Wembley with ‘Virtual Insanity’

Dua Lipa gave fans an unforgettable surprise during her Radical Optimism tour stop in London on Friday night by bringing out Jamiroquai to perform their classic hit “Virtual Insanity.”

Performing to a packed crowd at Wembley Stadium, Dua Lipa reflected on how far she had come since her early days.

“It is 10 years since our first ever London show to about 350 people,” she told the crowd. “And I just dreamt of a night like this where I get to be in front of 70,000 people.”

Before introducing her surprise guest, Dua Lipa praised Jamiroquai and their influence on British music.

“I wanted to bring out an artist who really inspired me, someone who has been a trailblazer for British music and paved the way,” she said.

“The one of one, the only, give it up as loud as you fucking can, give it up for Jamiroquai!”

As frontman Jay Kay took the stage, dressed in one of his signature eye-catching hats, the crowd erupted. Together with Dua Lipa and her band, they launched into a lively version of “Virtual Insanity,” much to the joy of the fans.

This continues a pattern for Dua Lipa, who has regularly honoured local artists during her recent tour.

In Australia and New Zealand, she covered tracks from AC/DC, Kylie Minogue, and Lorde, and performed with stars like Troye Sivan and Tame Impala. In Madrid, she treated fans to a rendition of Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero.”

Although the local covers have been less frequent in Europe, this Wembley surprise with Jamiroquai proved that Dua Lipa still loves to keep her shows fresh and full of surprises.

Dua Lipa is set to perform again at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, and fans are already speculating about who else might join her on stage.

After London, she will head to Liverpool and Dublin to finish the European leg of her tour before heading to North America in September.