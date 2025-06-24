Dua Lipa confirms schedule for Anfield Stadium show

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is set to rock the stage at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium after her shows at Wembley this weekend.

The singer, who is currently on her Radical Optimism tour in the UK, will perform two nights in a row at Anfield Stadium on June 24 and 25.

After her shows in Liverpool, Dua Lipa will head to Dublin on the coming Friday.

The singer-songwriter set the stage on fire on the previous Friday and Saturday night as she performed in front of over 150,000 fans at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Dua Lipa was also joined by Jamiroquai to perform ‘Virtual Insanity’ together in the Friday show.

Before bringing Jamiroquai to the stage, the global superstar told the crowd that she was really inspired by him from “the moment” she started making music.

Lipa surprised fans the following night when she brought out Charli XCX to perform ‘360.’

“So this next song, I thought I’d bring a friend out. Let me tell you, she is the biggest brat. Give it up for Charli XCX!” as Charlie landed on the stage at Wembley.

Ahead of the Anfield show, Dua Lipa expressed her excitement to perform in Liverpool for the first time since 2022.

“I guess joining the circus wasn’t such a bad ideaa. ANFIELD NIGHT 1 TONIGHT!!!! LET’S GOOOOOO BABY,” she wrote in a post on X.

Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose are joining the singer at the Anfield show later tonight.

A spokesperson for Dua Lipa confirmed tonight’s schedule as below:

6.15pm Alessi Rose

7.15pm Dove Cameron

8.15pm Dua Lipa

It is worth noting here that Radical Optimism is the singer’s third studio album.

Released on May 3, the album shot to number one in 12 countries, including the UK, and became the biggest album debut from a UK female artist in 2024.