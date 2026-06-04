Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are enjoying down time in London!

The newly-wedded couple stepped out in relaxed, off-duty looks during a casual park walk together after their London wedding ceremony

Lipa and Turner – who recently held a civil ceremony in London – were seen walking arm-in-arm with their dog, Golo, embracing a low-key day despite the typical unpredictable weather.

Their appearance marked a noticeable shift from their wedding-day outfits, which included a custom skirt suit by Schiaparelli for Lipa and a tailored navy suit by Ferragamo for Turner.

For the outing, Lipa opted for a effortless street style, wearing a sage green trench coat by designer Phoebe Philo, paired with white jeans, oversized sunglasses, and UGG mini boots.

Meanwhile, Turner looked handsome as usual in a laid-back sports-inspired look, wearing a white shirt layered over a T-shirt, faded denim jeans, and suede brown boots.

The lovebirds will reportedly have a more elaborate celebration later this month in Palermo.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first sparked romance rumors in January 2024, and the singer confirmed the couple’s engagement in June 2025.

Since going public with their relationship, Lipa and Turner have often been seen traveling together and maintaining a relatively private lifestyle despite their global fame.