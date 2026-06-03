Dua Lipa goes viral: Shares wedding photos with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa shared her wedding dress in her recent Instagram post. The comment section poured in with love, congratulating the couple on their marriage.

In a recent Instagram post, Dua Lipa shared an intimate photoshoot with her husband, Callum Turner, from her wedding day.

Lipa wore custom Schiaparelli haute couture, while Turner looked dapper in a navy Ferragamo suit. She captioned the carousel, “31.05.2026 🤍”.

Dua Lipa Ditches Tradition, Marries Callum Turner in Jagger-Style Glam Earlier this month, Lipa shared an Instagram carousel from what appeared to be her bachelorette party in Ibiza, surrounded by her closest friends and a suitcase full of bridal white.

Dua Lipa entered into a relationship with British actor Callum Turner in January 2024; their engagement was formally announced in June 2025 during Lipa’s cover story with British Vogue, following a period of media rumours.