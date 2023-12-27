Indians fail to recognise Dua Lipa; video goes viral

England and Albania singer Dua Lipa made news after a video of people not recognizing her during her India visit went viral on social media.

Dua Lipa spent holidays in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The celebrity also visited historical sites with friends and family.

A bizarre incident happened during her visit. Netizens were taken aback by a viral video that showed her casually walking the roads of Rajasthan and nobody noticing her.

Netizens took a jibe at the singer and her popularity with their comments.

It is pertinent to mention that the England singer has proved her mettle in the Western music industry by singing timeless hits over the years.

She has made her name in the music industry courtesy of her mezzo-soprano vocal range and disco-influenced production. The singer has won three Grammy Awards and six Brit Awards.

The artist also has two Guinness World Records to her name. She has released two albums titled ‘Dua Lipa‘ and ‘Future Nostalgia.’

As far as Dua Lipa’s acting stint was concerned, she made her debut in Margot Robbie-starrer blockbuster ‘Barbie.’ The singer will share the screen with Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard and John Cena in ‘Argylle‘.

