Dua Lipa rejects fan’s marriage proposal with sweet gesture

English singer, songwriter and model Dua Lipa turned down a fan’s marriage proposal with her sweet gesture at a concert.

A fan came to the show wearing a t-shirt which read, “Marry Me Dula Peep”. Dula Peep is her nickname which she had graciously accepted.

The singer saw the fan and refused her proposal. But she dedicated her next performance to him.

She is one of the famous faces in the music industry. She is famous for her mezzo-soprano vocal range and songs in disco-pop genre.

The celebrity signed a deal with Warner Bros. Records in 2014 and released her debut album three years later. The album had eight singles with Be the One, IDGAF and New Rules being some of them. It reached number three on the UK Albums Chart.

Dua Lipa was a commercial success and was certified platinum in many countries. She won the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018 for it.

Her second album Future Nostalgia got released in 2020 and received critical acclaim. It had six singles and peaked on top of the UK Albums Chart for four non-consecutive weeks, becoming her first album to do so.

She won the Best Pop Vocal Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards and the Brit Award for British Album of the Year for it.

