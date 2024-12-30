Dua Lipa shares first photo with Callum Turner after engagement rumours

After sparking engagement rumours with him over the weekend, English-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa dropped the first picture with her actor-beau Callum Turner.

Days after Dua Lipa sent rumour mills buzzing with the speculations of her engagement, following her boyfriend Callum Turner’s Christmas proposal, the ‘Levitating’ hitmaker has now shared the first photo with her beau in her latest Instagram dump.

In the first slide of her carousel post, Lipa and Turner are captured smiling at each other as they twinned in leather jackets for what looked like one of the holiday outings of the couple. “tooooooooo much fun,” she wrote in the caption of the 15-visuals gallery from her latest life events.

This followed the singer’s Christmas dump, where she flashed a diamond ring on her left ring finger, fuelling the engagement speculations started by a source earlier this week.

Speaking to a foreign publication, an insider said, “Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever,” before claiming, “They are engaged and couldn’t be happier.”

“Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake. Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy. It’s been an amazing Christmas for them,” the same person added.

Neither of the two celebrities has yet spoken about their engagement or relationship in public.

Notably, Lipa and Turner first sparked dating rumours earlier this year, when the two attended an afterparty of his series’ premiere together and danced the night away with each other. Since then, the two made several public appearances together, before the singer went Instagram official with her beau in July.