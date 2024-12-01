‘Woh Ladki Jo’ singer opens up on Dua Lipa’s viral performance

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who sang the classic song ‘Who Ladki Jo,’ has reacted to the social media frenzy after Dua Lipa performed a mashup of the song and her hit number ‘Levitating.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan including his daughter Suhana Khan re-shared videos of the English-Albanian pop sensation performing a mashup ‘Levitating’ and ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Baadshah.’

A fan-made mashup of Dua Lipa’s song, ‘Levitating’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s film song, ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ went viral on social media platforms months earlier.

Dua Lipa joined in and performed on the mashup during her recent Mumbai concert, however, the original Indian song’s singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is not too happy about it.

The singer shared the reel on his Instagram Stories with the caption that the song is popular only because of him and Bollywood musician Anu Malik.

“Song is hit and popular because of legends like Abhijeet and Anu Malik!” the singer shared.

In another post on Instagram Stories, Abhijeet Bhattacharya lamented that fans were crediting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the song instead of those who composed and sung it.

“I am sorry but this song is called Woh Ladki Jo sabse alag hai- Abhijeet wherever you search it. but somehow the media in this country never lets a singer get his due and then people ask me why don’t you try and sing for Bollywood. This is not about Shah Rukh Khan I’m his biggest fan ever. This is about our audience and about our media who don’t support the singers of our country like they do in the west,” he stated.

According to the Indian singer, Dua Lipa heard ‘Wo Ladki Jo’ in his voice and so he is the one who deserves the praise and not the Bollywood actor.