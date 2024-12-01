Dua Lipa performs ‘Levitating,’ ‘Woh Ladki’ mashup- WATCH

English-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa set the stage on fire as she performed a mashup of her hit song ‘Levitating’ and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ from ‘Baadshah.’

The singer performed live in Mumbai in a concert attended by many Indian celebrities including Radhika Merchant, Ranvir Shorey, Namrata Shirodkar, and Sitara Ghattamaneni among others.

Fans shared several videos from the concert, one of which showed Dua Lipa performing a mashup of ‘Levitating’ and Khan’s ‘Woh Ladki Jo.’

The viral video of Dua Lipa performing the Bollywood actor’s film song also caught the attention of his daughter Suhana Khan who reposted the video to her Instagram Stories.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter added heart eyes, zany face and woman-dancing emojis.

It is worth noting here that Dua Lipa met the Bollywood superstar when she visited India in 2019.

The two stars posed for a photo, which Shah Rukh Khan shared on his Instagram, playfully suggesting that Dua learn some of his signature dance moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

Pertinent to mention here that Dua Lipa landed in India on November 28 for her tour along with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner.

Read more: Dua Lipa announces ‘Radical Optimism’ World Tour 2025

In her Mumbai show, English-Albanian kicked started the proceedings with ‘One Kiss,’ and followed it up with ‘No Lie,’ and ‘Happy For You.’

The singer also sang ‘Dance The Night,’ ‘New Rules,’ ‘Be The One,’ and ‘Break My Heart.’

