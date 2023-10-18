‘My heart aches for…’: Dua Lipa speaks up on Israel-Palestine conflict

After Gigi and Bella Hadid, the ex-lady love of their brother Anwar, popstar Dua Lipa, has also spoken about the ongoing attacks by Israel on Palestine.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

English-Albanian popstar of Muslim descent, Dua Lipa turned to her Instagram handle, to express solidarity with the people of Gaza amid the ongoing war and extend her condolences towards the affectees, calling for a ceasefire in the region.

Sharing a PCRF (Palestine Children’s Relief Fund) fundraiser for the ‘Urgent relief for Gaza’s children’, the ‘Levitating’ singer wrote, “With each passing day, my heart aches for the people of Israel and Palestine. Grief for the lives lost in the horrifying attacks in Israel. Grief as I witness the unprecedented suffering in Gaza, where 2.2 million souls, half of them children, endure unimaginable hardships.” She continued, “For now, I desperately hope for a ceasefire in Gaza and urge governments to halt the unfolding crisis. Our hope lies in finding the empathy to recognize this dire humanitarian situation.”

Lipa concluded the message with, “Sending love to Palestinian and Jewish communities worldwide, who bear this burden more heavily than most.”

Meanwhile, around 3,000 people have since been killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip, whereas, more than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.

Moreover, Israeli air strikes on the hospital compound, sheltering displaced people, on Tuesday, killed at least 200 people.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid get death threats for supporting Palestinians