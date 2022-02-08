Dua Mangi abduction: Arrest Zohaib Qureshi by Feb 21, orders court

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has directed the police to arrest and present a suspect in the Dua Mangi kidnapping, Zohaib Qureshi, who escaped from police custody, ARY NEWS reported.

The Central Jail superintendent submitted his report regarding the escape of the suspect and measures taken to apprehend him during the proceeding.

The report shared that Zohaib Qureshi ran away from the city court police custody on January 27 and the police have issued directives for jail trial of other suspects in the case in order to avert another such incident.

The court directed the police to arrest the suspect by February 21 and present him before the court.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the suspect in an attempt to murder and police encounter case as the suspect currently faces five cases in the ATC.

Yesterday, police arrested two more officials of the Court Police while inquiring into the escape of Zohaib Qureshi, the prime suspect in Dua Mangi abduction case.

Earlier, two court policemen and an online cab driver were arrested, while a court police officer has been on bail.

The probe officials have started questioning the arrested officials with regard to escape of Zohaib Qureshi from the police custody.

A detained court policeman was in close contact of the absconding accused and was in touch with him for a long time. He was time and again meeting the accused, probe sources said.

The mobile phone of the detained official has been taken from him and will be sent for a forensic test. A laboratory report will help the probe inquiring into the matter. The probe will also record statements of six arrested or detained officials.

