Dua Mangi case: Zohaib Qureshi’s CNIC blocked, police informs ATC

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday informed an anti-terrorism court (ATC) that the CNIC of the suspect in the Dua Mangi kidnapping, Zohaib Qureshi, who escaped from police custody, has been blocked, ARY News reported.

In today’s hearing, the police officials submitted the report regarding the escape of Zohaib Qureshi and measures taken to apprehend him during the proceeding.

The Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) has been blocked and his name is placed at the Exit Control List (ECL).

The suspect in Dua Mangi case fled from City Court police custody on January 27 and is still at large, the report said.

Meanwhile, the court issued non-bailable warrants for Zohaib Qreshi in Dua Mangi and Bisma kidnapping cases.

In the previous hearing, ATC had directed the police to arrest and present Zohaib.

The court directed the police to arrest the suspect by February 21 and present him before the court.

Earlier, police arrested two more officials of the Court Police while inquiring into the escape of Zohaib, the prime suspect in Dua Mangi abduction case.

