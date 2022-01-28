Sindh CM takes notice of Dua Mangi kidnapping suspect’s escape

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday took notice of the escape of Zohaib Qureshi, the prime suspect in the Dua Mangi kidnapping case, from police custody.

He directed the home secretary and inspector general of police (IGP) to take strict action against those responsible for the suspect’s escape.

On the way back to prison from the trial court on Thursday, the police personnel took Qureshi to a shopping centre where he gave the officers the slip and escaped.

Head constable Naveed and constable Zaffar who were responsible for escorting the suspect back to prison have been taken into custody following the chief minister’s notice.

CM Murad directed the SSP court police to suspend both the cops with an FIR to be registered against them. He sought a compliance report in this regard.

It is noteworthy that Qureshi, the prime suspect in the Dua Mangi kidnapping case, has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in another criminal case.

