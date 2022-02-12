Dua Mangi: Sindh govt to announce head money for Zohaib Qureshi  

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to announce head money for Zohaib Qureshi, a prime suspect in the Dua Mangi case who escaped from police custody recently, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a letter will be written by Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar to the provincial home department, recommending a reward of Rs5 million for anyone who assists police in the arrest of Zohaib Qureshi.

The police said that they have decided to announce head money in order to take help from the public after the suspect was able to flee from the police custody owing to the negligence of the court officials.

Recently, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) has directed the police to arrest and present a suspect in the Dua Mangi kidnapping, Zohaib Qureshi, who escaped from police custody.

The Central Jail superintendent submitted his report regarding the escape of the suspect and measures taken to apprehend him during the proceeding.

The report shared that Zohaib Qureshi ran away from the city court police custody on January 27 and the police have issued directives for jail trial of other suspects in the case in order to avert another such incident.

The court directed the police to arrest the suspect by February 21 and present him before the court. The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the suspect.

Multiple cops and other people who are suspected of helping the prime suspect to flee from police custody have been apprehended by the police, however, no progress has so far been made regarding his arrest.

Comments