Dua Zahra clarifies viral Babar Azam remarks

KARACHI: Actor and model Dua Zahra has addressed the controversy surrounding her remarks about cricketer Babar Azam, which recently went viral and sparked widespread media attention.

Speaking on the ARY Podcast with Ayaz Samoo, the social media influencer-turned-actor explained that her comments were misunderstood, which is why she has been hesitant to talk about the issue.

“My previous words were taken out of context,” she said. “In the interview, we were talking about which cricketers I admire. I simply said that I like Babar Azam as a cricketer. That doesn’t mean I want to marry him.”

Dua Zahra stressed that she never said she was getting married, nor did she imply any such thing. “I truly respect Babar Azam and support him as a cricketer,” she added, urging social media users to refrain from linking her name with others unnecessarily, especially since she has a family to consider.

She further revealed that her family, particularly her parents, faced significant stress due to the controversy. “I even showed them clips of what I actually said to make it clear that I never made such statements,” she concluded.