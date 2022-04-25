Dua Zehra: Karachi police claims ‘tracing’ missing girl

KARACHI: In what can be termed the biggest breakthrough in Dua Zehra case, Karachi police on Monday claimed to have traced the 14-year-old girl missing for about a week, ARY News reported.

Dua Zehra, a 14-year-old girl went missing from her neighbourhood in Karachi’s Alfalah Town last week. Now, Alfalah police has claimed that the missing girl has been “traced” and is right now in Lahore city of Punjab.

Police say the girl has married a man named Zaheer Ahmed and has been living with him in Punjab’s capital, adding that Dua Zehra is now in police custody and further investigation is underway.

Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town on April 16, and had appealed through a number of channels including a welfare organization for help in finding their daughter.

Her father and mother even said that they will not take any legal action against the abductor or whoever is keeping her if Dua Zehra is returned safely.

The police had earlier carried out a raid in Sanghar on a tip off but only found another girl who was forcefully kept there.

‘No movement on camera’

Since Dua Zehra went missing, her father and mother had talked to a number of media channels and have revealed details about the mysterious disappearance which kept the whole nation on edge.

Her parents say she went out to throw away some trash bags at about 12:30 PM from her first floor residence to a place in her alley but never returned.

“The place (where Dua Zehra went to place trash bags) is seconds away from my house and even some labourers were working there but they say they never saw her, a boy in neighbourhood claims he saw her returning towards her house but she never did,” her father Mehdi Ali told a web channel.

The alley, where the family lives, is too narrow for anyone to even come up with a four-wheeler and Mehdi Ali said he lives here for 16 years.

Her mother told ARY Digital that she has been unable to sleep from the day Dua went missing and can assure her “abductor” or whoever is keeping her that she will not take legal action against him if he returns her safely.

“I just want her alive,” Dua Zehra’s mother had said.

