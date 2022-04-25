Dua Zehra: Parents deny police claims, nikahnama details emerge

KARACHI/LAHORE: The parents of missing Dua Zehra denied the police claims of tracing their daughter in Lahore, details of her nikahnama and termed the reports of her recovery ‘fake’, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a press conference, Dua Zehra’s father said that they came to know about her nikahnama along with her daughter’s photo through media but he did not get any copy of the marriage certificate as yet.

He also denied the media reports of Zehra’s legal age for marriage. He added that her daughter will turn 14 after four months, whereas, her age on her alleged marriage document (nikahnama) was mentioned as 18.

A journalist questioned the father whether he has suspicions over the police’s delaying tactics to resolve the case due to a dispute about the legal age of marriage in Sindh and Punjab provinces. To this, he replied that he could not blame anyone but only to say that her daughter was not recovered so far.

He said that the police departments of both provincial capitals, Karachi and Lahore, are coordinating with each other to trace and recover her daughter.

Earlier in the day, Alfalah police claimed that the missing girl has been “traced” and is right now in Lahore city of Punjab.

Police said the girl has married a man named Zaheer Ahmed in Punjab’s capital, adding that the Lahore police will soon recover the girl and move her to Karachi. Asghar Ali and Shabbir Ahmed have been mentioned as witnesses in Zehra’s alleged nikahnama.

Address on nikahnama

It emerged that the address of the alleged husband of Dua Zehra was also turned out to be old. At the residential address, a dispensary was established that is owned by Dr Abdul Hafeez.

Police immediately rushed to the address after witnessing the nikahnama, however, more facts will be revealed after the recovery of the Karachi girl.

According to the nikahnama, Zehra has tied the knot with a citizen namely Zaheer Ahmed in Lahore whose family belongs to Haveli Lakha city of Punjab province.

The locals claimed that the family had left the area before three years. It was learnt that Zehra’s nikah was offered by a resident of Mozang – Lahore, Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa in the Shera Kot neighbourhood.

Surprisingly, the nikahnama’s copy was received by Lahore police from the Karachi police department.

Lahore police’s statement

In a statement on Twitter, Capital City Police Lahore said that the reports of recovering the Karachi girl were fake as the police officials are still trying to trace Zehra at the address mentioned on the nikahnama provided by the Karachi police department.

کراچی سے لاپتہ لڑکی دعا زہرہ کے ملنے کا معاملہ

لاہور پولیس کو کراچی پولیس نے لڑکی کا نکاح نامہ فراہم کیا.

پولیس نکاح نامے پر ایڈریس سے لڑکی کو تلاش کر رہی ہے۔

دعا زاہرہ کے پولیس کو ملنے کی خبروں میں صداقت نہیں ہے#DuaZehra #Lahore #BreakingNews @OfficialDPRPP @InvPoliceLahore — Capital City Police Lahore Official (@CcpoLahore) April 25, 2022

Dua Zehra, a 14-year-old girl went missing from her neighbourhood in Karachi’s Alfalah Town last week.

Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town on April 16, and had appealed through a number of channels including a welfare organization for help in finding their daughter.

Her father and mother even said that they will not take any legal action against the abductor or whoever is keeping her if Dua Zehra is returned safely.

The police had earlier carried out a raid in Sanghar on a tip-off but only found another girl who was forcefully kept there.

