Dua Zehra’s ‘husband’ obtains protective bail from LHC

LAHORE: Zaheer Ahmed, the husband of Dua Zehra, has obtained protective bail from Lahore High Court, a day after the family of the teenage girl approached the Sindh court for his arrest over charges of underage marriage, ARY NEWS reported.

The Lahore High Court while approving the protective bail has directed the police against his arrest until July 14.

Hearing the proceedings, Justice Alia Neelum of the LHC asked regarding the FIR being registered against the suspect to which Zaheer’s counsel said the case was registered on June 16.

The court asked the need for protective bail now to which the lawyer said that the investigation officer has announced to re-investigate the matter and there are chances that his client could be arrested.

Medical report of Dua Zehra

A report of a medical commission formed to determine the age of Dua Zehra, the teenage girl who went missing from Karachi and later claimed to have married Zaheer Ahmed, determined her age at 14 to 15 years keeping in view her physical appearance while the age determined through her teeth is between 13 to 15 years.

The bone ossification test has however revealed her age as between 16 to 17 years.

The report concluded that after consultation between medical experts on multiple factors determining her age, it has been agreed that the girl is aged between 15 to 16-year-old.

The report has been signed by the chairman and other 10 members of the medical board.

