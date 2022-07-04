Medical board reveals age of Dua Zehra

KARACHI: A report of a medical commission formed to determine the age of Dua Zehra, the teenage girl who went missing from Karachi and later claimed to have married Zaheer Ahmed, has been issued today, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the report, the medical board determined her age at 14 to 15 years keeping in view her physical appearance while the age determined through her teeth is between 13 to 15 years.

The bone ossification test has however revealed her age as between 16 to 17 years.

The report concluded that after consultation between medical experts on multiple factors determining her age, it has been agreed that the girl is aged between 15 to 16-year-old.

The report has been signed by the chairman and other 10 members of the medical board.

Previously, a medical report determined that Dua Zehra is aged between 16 to 17 years, however, her father rejected it and claimed that she is aged 14 years, contrary to Dua Zehra, who in her statement before the SHC said she is 18 years old.

Later, the Sindh Health Department constituted the largest-ever medical board of 10 experts, to ascertain the age of Dua Zehra, following an order from a Karachi trial court during the hearing of alleged kidnapping of the girl.

According to the notification shared by social media activist and petitioner’s lawyer Jibran Nasir, Dow Medical College Principal Prof. Saba Sohail led the medical board. The board also included experts in radiology, gynecology, dentistry and forensics.

