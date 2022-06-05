Dua Zehra recovered, husband, facilitator arrested

Karachi Police in a major operation along with Punjab Police have recovered Karachi’s Dua Zehra from Bahawalnagar, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to ARY News, Karachi police in a joint operation with Punjab police rescued Dua Zehra from Bahawalnagar and arrested her husband Zaheer and the sheltering facilitator.

According to police officials, Dua Zehra and Zaheer are in the custody of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) who are being shifted from Bahawalnagar to Karachi, while the facilitator is being shifted to Lahore by Punjab police for interrogation.

SSPAVCC Zubair Nazir Sheikh said that raids were carried out all over Pakistan for the recovery of the girl.

Dua’s father, after filing a case, had requested the court to declare the marriage of her daughter and Zaheer Ahmed on April 17 as illegal.

He said that according to the date of birth, Dua Zehra was less than 14 years old at the time of marriage. Underage marriage is a crime under the Child Marriage Act 2013. According to NADRA records, she is 13 years old.

On the other hand, the court had also removed acting IG Sindh Kamran Fazal from his post for failing to recover the girl.

Two days back, the Lahore High Court (LHC) also ordered police to recover Dua Zehra and present Karachi’s teenage girl before the court in one week.

