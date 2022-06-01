LHC orders police to recover Dua Zehra in one week

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered police to recover Dua Zehra and present Karachi teenage girl before the court in one week, ARY News reported.

The LHC bench headed by Justice Tariq Saleem heard the petition the regarding the harassment of Dua Zehra’s mother-in-law

As the hearing went underway, the court expressed anger at police over the non-production of Zehra in court.

“Where is Dua Zahra and why she was not presented before court”? Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh asked.

The court ordered relevant authorities to recover Zehra and produce her before LHC within a week.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued a show-cause notice to Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Dr Kamran Fazal over the police’s failure to recover Dua Zehra, who claimed to have married a youngster Zaheer Ahmed out of her own free will.

Advocate General Sindh while sharing details of the efforts made to recover the girl said before the court that her location has been traced to Mansehra.

“It appears that some cops are helping her after information of police raid was leaked to them, resulting in their escape from the location,” he said and asked the court to summon DIG Hazara and issue directives for her recovery.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Tuesday that he was in touch with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for the recovery of Karachi teenage girl.

The chief minister made this statement while addressing a launch ceremony of Sindh Rescue 1122 service. “I am in touch with the KP government for the recovery of Dua Zehra,” he said.

