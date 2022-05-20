Dua Zehra case: Nikah khawan denies solemnising marriage of couple

KARACHI: The arrested nikah khawan namely Ghulam Mustafa has revealed before the court that he did not solemnise the marriage of Dua Zehra but his name was used, ARY News reported on Friday.

The arrested marriage registrar Ghulam Mustafa and the witness were produced before the court of the judicial magistrate in Karachi today

The court asked the accused to brief the procedure of solemnising a nikah and what is the role of lawyer.

Another accused Asghar told the court that he was made a witness in the nikahnama. To this, the investigation officer (IO) said that three more arrests are likely to be made and the nikah khawan is needed to be interrogated to ascertain his claims.

The court handed over the two accused to police on five-day physical remand and sought a progress report from the IO in the next hearing.

Earlier, a witness and nikkah solemnizer of Karachi resident girl Dua Zehra nikkah had been arrested from Lahore.

The witness in Dua Zehra’s nikkah with a Lahore resident boy had been arrested from Lahore and later transferred to Karachi and handed over to Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC).

Dua Zehra on Sunday had shared a video claiming that the Sindh and Punjab Police are trying to threaten and harass her.

“I had informed my parents through a letter regarding the motive behind leaving home and where I was travelling to,” she said and added that her parents told lies regarding the matter from day one.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the SSP of District East and SHO Al-Falah Police Station to produce Dua Zehra in court in the next hearing.

A two-member bench of SHC headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard Dua’s father’s petition seeking the recovery of a teenage girl, who had gone missing from her Karachi home and later surfaced in Punjab.

