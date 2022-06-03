FIA ordered to take measures against any bid to transfer Dua Zehra abroad

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday directed the federal government and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take measures against any attempt to shift Dua Zehra aboard after the teenage Karachi girl claimed to have married out of her own free will, ARY NEWS reported.

The top Sindh court during the last hearing issued a show-cause notice to acting IG Sindh over the delay in the recovery of Dua Zehra and directed them to produce her during today’s hearing.

However, the police could not produce her today, prompting the court to issue directives to DG FIA to monitor border areas in order to avoid any attempt to transfer the girl abroad.

The SHC also directed the NADRA and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to freeze bank accounts and the national identity cards (NICs) of the nominated suspects.

The court withdrew the show-cause notice to acting IG Kamran Fazal after he was replaced by Ghulam Nabi Memon and directed the police to present the girl in the next hearing on June 10.

Two days back, the Lahore High Court (LHC) also ordered police to recover Dua Zehra and present Karachi teenage girl before the court in one week.

The LHC bench headed by Justice Tariq Saleem heard the petition the regarding the harassment of Dua Zehra’s mother-in-law

As the hearing went underway, the court expressed anger at police over the non-production of Zehra in court. “Where is Dua Zahra and why she was not presented before court”? Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh asked.

The court ordered relevant authorities to recover Zehra and produce her before LHC within a week.

Comments