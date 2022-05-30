SHC issues show-cause notice to IG Sindh in Dua Zehra case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Dr Kamran Fazal over the police’s failure to recover Dua Zehra, who claimed to have married a youngster Zaheer Ahmed out of her own free will, ARY NEWS reported.

Advocate General Sindh while sharing details of the efforts made to recover the girl said before the court that her location has been traced to Mansehra.

“It appears that some cops are helping her after information of police raid was leaked to them, resulting in their escape from the location,” he said and asked the court to summon DIG Hazara and issue directives for her recovery.

The AG Sindh said that some lawyers and policemen are also supporting the girl. “IG Sindh is in contact with the officials in Hazara, who have assured that they would recover the girl in a day or two,” he said.

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro responded to the remarks and said that it is the responsibility of the Sindh police to recover the girl rather than shifting the blame to others. “Next time you could say that the girl’s location has been traced from Afghanistan. What will we do then?” he said and admonished the police for their lack of implementation of court orders for the last 21 days.

Justice Agha Faisal during the hearing said that the court is issuing a show-cause notice to the IG Sindh and will issue an order in this regard shortly. “If the girl is recovered by Friday, we will withdraw our show-cause notice,” he said.

