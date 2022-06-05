Dua Zehra’s parents happy over her recovery

KARACHI: Parents of Dua Zehra — the 14-year-old girl who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — have expressed satisfaction and happiness over their daughter’s recovery, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the parents of Dua Zehra hoped that the court will allow their daughter to live with the parents. Dua is underage and cannot marry, they added.

They claimed that Dua was pressurized to give a statement against us, but the statement she will give after reaching Karachi will be important, they said.

The mother of Dua Zehra said today is like Eid Day for them. I know my daughter very well she was in trouble and was unhappy, she was quoted as saying.

Read more: Dua Zehra recovered, husband, facilitator arrested

Karachi Police in a major operation along with Punjab Police have recovered Karachi’s Dua Zehra from Bahawalnagar.

According to ARY News, Karachi police in a joint operation with Punjab police rescued Dua Zehra from Bahawalnagar and arrested her husband Zaheer and the facilitator sheltering them.

Dua’s father, after filing a case, had requested the court to declare the marriage of her daughter and Zaheer Ahmed on April 17 as illegal.

Comments