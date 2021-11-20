Dubai-bound flyers offloaded twice from plane over technical fault

KARACHI: Passengers were offloaded twice from a Dubai-bound plane after it developed a technical fault at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, reported ARY News.

The flight, FZ-330, has been delayed by around 10 hours. It was scheduled to take off from Karachi airport on Friday night at 1:05am but has not yet been able to depart for its destination.

Officials at the airport relayed that the passengers were disembarked from the plane twice after the plane’s engine developed a technical fault.

On November 16, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Karachi to Islamabad had developed a technical fault before departure.

The passengers of the Karachi-Islamabad flight faced delays of more than 1.5 hours after the aircraft developed a technical fault.

